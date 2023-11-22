In a setback for Indian Army, four soldiers were killed in an encounter with terrorists in the Rajouri area of Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter broke out earlier today in the Baji Maal area of Rajouri. According to Zee News TV report, the four soldiers include one captain rank official. However, there is no official confirmation from the army so far. One terrorist is also reportedly killed in the encounter.

Watch This Report

According to officials, the exchange of fire is currently underway between terrorists and a joint team comprising personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Army and Police. "A team of security forces was on a search operation in Baji Maal forest area of Rajouri when contact was established with terrorists and a firefight erupted," officials said.

Three terrorists are said to be trapped in the exchange of fire. The army is installing lights at the site to assis forces in the encounter.