Breaking: Arvind Kejriwal holds high-level meet over Omicron surge in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is holding a high-level meeting as the capital reported 64 Omicron cases. The ways to strengthen home isolation management for COVID-19 patients are being discussed.

Delhi has so far recorded the second-highest number of Omicron cases in the country after Maharashtra (65).

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued orders to enforce the `No Mask, No Entry rule at shops and workplaces amid concerns over rising COVID-19 cases and Omicron threat. DDMA has also issued guidelines in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

According to the DDMA statement issued on Wednesday, "All DMs and District DCPs shall ensure that no cultural event, gatherings, and congregations are taking place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in National Capital Territory of Delhi." It also advised the residents to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

The DDMA also directed district magistrates to ensure no Christmas and New Year gatherings take place in the national capital.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday (December 23, 2021) morning informed that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in 16 states and UTs and that the total number of confirmed cases across the country has increased to 236.

