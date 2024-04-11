BREAKING: 5 Children Dead, 15 Injured In School Bus Accident In Haryana's Mahendragarh
The injured children are currently receiving urgent medical care, with the more severe cases being transferred to a specialized facility in Rewari.
Trending Photos
A school bus carrying young students met with a tragic accident near Unhani village of Haryana's Mahendragarh. The mishap claimed the lives of five students and left 15 critically wounded. The local authorities are actively probing the incident to determine the exact cause. The injured children are currently receiving urgent medical care, with the more severe cases being transferred to a specialized facility in Rewari. Further details awaited.
This is a developing story.
Live Tv