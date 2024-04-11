Advertisement
NewsIndia
MAHENDRAGARH BUS ACCIDENT

BREAKING: 5 Children Dead, 15 Injured In School Bus Accident In Haryana's Mahendragarh

The injured children are currently receiving urgent medical care, with the more severe cases being transferred to a specialized facility in Rewari.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Apr 11, 2024, 10:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: 5 Children Dead, 15 Injured In School Bus Accident In Haryana's Mahendragarh

A school bus carrying young students met with a tragic accident near Unhani village of Haryana's Mahendragarh. The mishap claimed the lives of five students and left 15 critically wounded. The local authorities are actively probing the incident to determine the exact cause. The injured children are currently receiving urgent medical care, with the more severe cases being transferred to a specialized facility in Rewari. Further details awaited. 

This is a developing story. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Power of 'Touch'
DNA Video
DNA: Tejashwi Yadav reacts to BJP's attacks over 'fish' video
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking report of AIIMS on children's diapers
DNA Video
DNA: How to identify fake medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Indians in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Kejriwal involved in liquor scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Hobby of making reels or mental illness?
DNA Video
DNA: What is happening in West Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Netanyahu's plan for Hamas?
DNA
Are children at risk of heart attack from health drinks?