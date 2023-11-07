NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the ban imposed on the sale and use of fire-crackers is not just confined to Delhi-NCR only, instead it applies to the whole country. The top court made this observation while responding to a plea by fire-cracker manufacturers to lift the ban as it was affecting the sale. However, the top court rejected the plea in view of rising air pollution in the national capital and surrounding areas.

The Supreme Court, while upholding the bn of fire-crackers, asserted that ''curbing pollution is not just the court's duty.''

Supreme Court directed the Rajasthan and other state governments to follow its earlier order on the issue relating to fire-crackers during the festive season. SC directed the Rajasthan government to take adequate steps to minimise air pollution, especially during the festival, saying that ''it is everyone's duty to manage pollution.''

It may be noted that the Supreme Court imposed a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in 2018 and later stated that the restrictions will continue and shall be duly enforced.