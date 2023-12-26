Breaking: Bihar Government To Grant State Employee Status To 4 Lakh Contractual Teachers
The Bihar cabinet, in a decisive session, approved 29 agendas, highlighting the government's dedication to addressing crucial issues.
New Delhi: In a significant move, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, during a cabinet meeting convened after December 5, approved a major decision. The decision entails granting state employee status to four lakh contractual teachers, marking a crucial milestone. The cabinet, in its session, gave the green light to a total of 29 agendas, underscoring the government's commitment to addressing key issues.
