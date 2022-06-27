New Delhi: Due to corona-attack, this time the examination was cancelled in Kolkata Medical College. Although the examiners were present with the question paper, the medical students did not come to take the exam today. After waiting for half an hour, the exam was cancelled as of today. The medical students have demanded that the exam be postponed or the exam be conducted online. At present, 14 students of Kolkata Medical College are infected with Covid-19.

Tomorrow is the third semester examination of MBBS. The college authorities have made arrangements for the corona victims to sit in separate rooms and take the exam. The rest will be allowed to enter the examination hall after the rapid antigen test.

