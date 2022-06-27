NewsIndia
KOLKATA MEDICAL COLLEGE

Calcutta Medical College and Hospital cancels exam due to THIS

Kolkata Medical College exams were cancelled on Monday (June 27) due to students being infected by Covid-19. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 02:17 PM IST

Trending Photos

Calcutta Medical College and Hospital cancels exam due to THIS

New Delhi: Due to corona-attack, this time the examination was cancelled in Kolkata Medical College. Although the examiners were present with the question paper, the medical students did not come to take the exam today. After waiting for half an hour, the exam was cancelled as of today. The medical students have demanded that the exam be postponed or the exam be conducted online. At present, 14 students of Kolkata Medical College are infected with Covid-19.

Tomorrow is the third semester examination of MBBS. The college authorities have made arrangements for the corona victims to sit in separate rooms and take the exam. The rest will be allowed to enter the examination hall after the rapid antigen test.

Medical students did not come to take the exam

Although the examiners were present with the question paper, the medical students did not come to take the exam today. After waiting for half an hour, the exam was cancelled as of today. The medical students have demanded that the exam be held before the exam or online.

Kolkata Medical CollegeCalcutta Medical CollegeexamsCOVID-19Kolkata Medical College exams

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Will Uddhav Thackeray also not be able to save Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC verdict exposes conspirators
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's historic verdict on Gujarat riots
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC mentions Sudhir Chaudhary in its decision
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 24, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath