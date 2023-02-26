topStoriesenglish2577365
NewsIndia
DELHI DEPUTY CM

CBI Arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia In Liquor Policy Scam

He was also confronted with the statement of accused Dinesh Arora who has now turned approver.

Last Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 08:21 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

CBI Arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia In Liquor Policy Scam

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Sunday arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy scam matter after day-long questioning. Sisodia`s questioning began at around 11.10 a.m.

As per sources, he was asked about kickbacks which were allegedly received to campaign in Goa elections.

He was also confronted with the statement of accused Dinesh Arora who has now turned approver.

Sisodia was also asked Hyderabad-based chartered accountant Butchibabu Gorantla, the former CA of BRS leader K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Gorantla was arrested by the CBI earlier this month.

The CBI has filed a charge sheet in the mattet and will also file the first supplementary charge sheet soon.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985