BREAKING: Champai Soren Takes Oath As New Jharkhand CM

New Delhi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Champai Soren took oath as the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Friday. Champai staked claims to form government in Jharkhand on Thursday after the former CM Hemant Soren resigned ahead of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged land scam case on Wednesday.

Along with CM Champai, Alamgir Alam also took oath as minister in the new government in Jharkhand.

On Thursday, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan extended an invitation to Champai Soren to Raj Bhavan to establish the government in the state. Champai Soren, a supporter of JMM leader Hemant Soren, has been entrusted with the responsibility to prove his majority in a floor test, scheduled to take place within the next 10 days.

On Thursday, Champai Soren, along with 43 legislators, met Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan, staking a claim to form the government in the state.

Soren was arrested on Wednesday night by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) after six hours of questioning in the money laundering case linked to the alleged land scam.