Chief Election Commissioner To Be Appointed On Advice Of Panel Comprising PM, LoP and CJI: SC

The bench delivered its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking a collegium-like system for the appointment of election commissioners and the Chief Election Commissioner.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 11:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the President will appoint the Chief Election Commissioner and election commissioners on the recommendation of a committee consisting of the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and the Chief Justice of India. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph, in a unanimous verdict, held that this norm will continue to hold good till a law on the issue is made by Parliament.

The apex court said if the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha is not there, then leader of the single largest opposition party will be in the committee to appoint the Chief Election Commissioner and elections commissioners. The bench delivered its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking a collegium-like system for the appointment of election commissioners and the Chief Election Commissioner.

