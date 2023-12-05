trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2695701
NewsIndia
TELANGANA CM

Revanth Reddy To be Next CM Of Telangana, Oath Ceremony On Dec 7

Revanth Reddy to take oath as Telangana CM on December 7, 2023. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 06:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Revanth Reddy To be Next CM Of Telangana, Oath Ceremony On Dec 7 Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: After sweeping the polls in Telangana, Congress announced that Revanth Reddy the Chief Minister of the state. The Congress scored a massive victory in Telangana by bagging 64 seats in the 119-member Assembly state. Adressing the press conference, the Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said the Congress President has decided to go with Revanth Reddy as the new CLP of Telangana Legislative Party. The swearing-in ceremony of the new Telangana CM will be held on December 7.

Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy appears to have significantly influenced the trajectory of the Congress party in the state. Despite joining the party only six years ago, the 56-year-old politician has rapidly ascended the ranks to become the working president of the state unit, a Member of Parliament, and currently holds the position of Telangana Congress president. Reddy's leadership style has garnered both praise and criticism, particularly for his willingness to openly critique members of his own party. Additionally, he has been observed expressing admiration for his mentor, N Chandrababu Naidu, and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), where he was previously a member and served as a two-time TDP MLA.

Born on November 8, 1969, in Kondareddy Palli of Mahboobnagar district, Reddy is a graduate in arts from A. V. College, Osmania University. During his student years, he was associated with the right-wing ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad). Following the completion of his studies, Revanth initiated a venture in the form of a printing press.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Mizoram set to get a new CM
DNA Video
DNA: Telangana Election Result 2023: 3 reasons of BRS defeat
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan BJP CM Face: Baba Balaknath to become Chief Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will be CM of Madhya Pradesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Results 2023: What's BJP win in 3 states mean for 2024?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Results 2023: Why Congress Lost 3 States?
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023: This is how Modi wiped out Gehlot!
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023: Modi means 'guarantee of victory' in elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023-- Congress surrender before 2024?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023-- Modi speaks on '2024 plan'