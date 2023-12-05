Revanth Reddy To be Next CM Of Telangana, Oath Ceremony On Dec 7

New Delhi: After sweeping the polls in Telangana, Congress announced that Revanth Reddy the Chief Minister of the state. The Congress scored a massive victory in Telangana by bagging 64 seats in the 119-member Assembly state. Adressing the press conference, the Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said the Congress President has decided to go with Revanth Reddy as the new CLP of Telangana Legislative Party. The swearing-in ceremony of the new Telangana CM will be held on December 7.

Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy appears to have significantly influenced the trajectory of the Congress party in the state. Despite joining the party only six years ago, the 56-year-old politician has rapidly ascended the ranks to become the working president of the state unit, a Member of Parliament, and currently holds the position of Telangana Congress president. Reddy's leadership style has garnered both praise and criticism, particularly for his willingness to openly critique members of his own party. Additionally, he has been observed expressing admiration for his mentor, N Chandrababu Naidu, and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), where he was previously a member and served as a two-time TDP MLA.

Born on November 8, 1969, in Kondareddy Palli of Mahboobnagar district, Reddy is a graduate in arts from A. V. College, Osmania University. During his student years, he was associated with the right-wing ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad). Following the completion of his studies, Revanth initiated a venture in the form of a printing press.