BREAKING: Delhi Court Remands CM Arvind Kejriwal To 3 Days CBI Custody
Kejriwal has been in prison since April 1 in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case being probed by the ED. On May 10, the Supreme Court had granted interim bail to Kejriwal for 21 days to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. He returned to prison on June 2.
Trending Photos
A Delhi court on Wednesday ordered Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to be held in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody for three days in connection with the corruption case related to the alleged liquor policy scam.
Vacation Judge Amitabh Rawat of the Rouse Avenue Courts issued the order after the CBI requested a five-day custody remand for Kejriwal, who appeared in court today.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement