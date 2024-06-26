Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2760879
NewsIndia
ARVIND KEJRIWAL

BREAKING: Delhi Court Remands CM Arvind Kejriwal To 3 Days CBI Custody

Kejriwal has been in prison since April 1 in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case being probed by the ED. On May 10, the Supreme Court had granted interim bail to Kejriwal for 21 days to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. He returned to prison on June 2. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2024, 07:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Delhi Court Remands CM Arvind Kejriwal To 3 Days CBI Custody

A Delhi court on Wednesday ordered Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to be held in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody for three days in connection with the corruption case related to the alleged liquor policy scam.
Vacation Judge Amitabh Rawat of the Rouse Avenue Courts issued the order after the CBI requested a five-day custody remand for Kejriwal, who appeared in court today.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

NA
Was the NEET paper leaked from Jharkhand?
DNA
Is there only politics on water in Delhi?
DNA
Why is Tilak banned in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir?
DNA Video
DNA: Indians' funds in Swiss banks decline 70%
DNA Video
DNA: Why CM Kejriwal's release put on hold?
DNA Video
DNA: Amravati becomes suicide capital!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Hindu Chapter' in schools and colleges!
DNA Video
DNA: UP Police 'trapped'?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's 'action plan' on paper leak
DNA Video
DNA: How Kenya plans to get rid of Indian Crows?