Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2753307
NewsIndia
DELHI

Delhi Records 52.3 Degrees Temperature, Highest Ever So Far; Check Weather Update

Delhi Weather Update: Delhi today registered highest ever temperature of 52.3-degree celsius, highest ever in the history of the national capital.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: May 29, 2024, 04:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Records 52.3 Degrees Temperature, Highest Ever So Far; Check Weather Update

Delhi Weather Update: Delhi today registered a temperature of 52.3 degrees celsius, the highest ever in the history of the national capital. The record temperature was registered at Delhi's Mungeshpur. Amid the red alert and heatwave warning, Delhi's power load has also surged to a record high. 

Delhi’s peak power demand clocked 8302 MW, the highest ever in the history of the city. Delhi’s peak power demand had clocked 8000 MW on May 22. According to DISCOM officials, Delhi's power demand has breached 7000 MW in the last 12 days.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heat wave to severe heat wave conditions at most places over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, and at many places over Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Amid the heatwave, the Delhi Government issued an advisory regarding the usage of water. The Aam Aadmi Party government said that it has issued instructions to the CEO of the Delhi Jal Board to stop the wastage of water and ordered the formation of 200 teams to prevent the wastage of water across the city. "Car washing, overflowing of water tanks and use of domestic water connections for commercial purposes or at construction sites will be considered as a waste of water. Instructions were issued to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 on those wasting water," said AAP.

On the other hand, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena issued an advisory ordering people to allow labourers to get 3 hours off between 12 noon and 3pm.  

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Zee Media channels banned across Punjab
DNA Video
DNA: Is it a crime to be a Dalit in Madhya Pradesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Patna College Student Beaten To Death On Campus
DNA Video
DNA: Lalu Yadav's New Plan for Misa Bharti's Victory
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Powerful in Purvanchal?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new plan for PoK!
DNA Video
DNA: DJ operator shot dead in Jharkhand's Ranchi
DNA Video
DNA: Pagal Baba Dies in Sambhal
DNA Video
DNA: Traffic Jam on 'Mount Everest' !
DNA Video
DNA: Teachers will find Beggars, but why?