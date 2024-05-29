Delhi Records 52.3 Degrees Temperature, Highest Ever So Far; Check Weather Update

Delhi Weather Update: Delhi today registered a temperature of 52.3 degrees celsius, the highest ever in the history of the national capital. The record temperature was registered at Delhi's Mungeshpur. Amid the red alert and heatwave warning, Delhi's power load has also surged to a record high.

Delhi’s peak power demand clocked 8302 MW, the highest ever in the history of the city. Delhi’s peak power demand had clocked 8000 MW on May 22. According to DISCOM officials, Delhi's power demand has breached 7000 MW in the last 12 days.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heat wave to severe heat wave conditions at most places over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, and at many places over Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Amid the heatwave, the Delhi Government issued an advisory regarding the usage of water. The Aam Aadmi Party government said that it has issued instructions to the CEO of the Delhi Jal Board to stop the wastage of water and ordered the formation of 200 teams to prevent the wastage of water across the city. "Car washing, overflowing of water tanks and use of domestic water connections for commercial purposes or at construction sites will be considered as a waste of water. Instructions were issued to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 on those wasting water," said AAP.

On the other hand, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena issued an advisory ordering people to allow labourers to get 3 hours off between 12 noon and 3pm.