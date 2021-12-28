Delhi reports 496 Covid cases, 50% more than yesterday

Delhi today reported 496 Covid cases, a rise of nearly 50 per cent compared to yesterday. This is the biggest rise in Delhi's since June 4. The positivity rate in the national capital stands at 0.89 per cent, highest in over 6 months. On June 4, Delhi recorded 523 fresh COVID-19 cases and 50 fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.68 per cent, official figures stated. Delhi on Monday recorded 331 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since June 9, and one death while the positivity rate mounted to 0.68 per cent, according to the data.

On Tuesday, cases rose to 496 while the positivity rate went up to 0.89 per cent. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi rose to 25,107, it said.

The cumulative case tally rose to 14,44,179.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 290 cases with a positivity rate of 0.55 per cent and one fatality, according to official figures. On Saturday and on Friday, the daily case counts were 249 and 180 respectively.

