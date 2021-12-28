हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Covid cases today

Delhi reports 496 Covid cases, 50% more than yesterday

Delhi today reported 496 Covid cases, a rise of nearly 50 per cent compared to yesterday.

Delhi reports 496 Covid cases, 50% more than yesterday

Delhi today reported 496 Covid cases, a rise of nearly 50 per cent compared to yesterday. This is the biggest rise in Delhi's since June 4. The positivity rate in the national capital stands at 0.89 per cent, highest in over 6 months. On June 4, Delhi recorded 523 fresh COVID-19 cases and 50 fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.68 per cent, official figures stated. Delhi on Monday recorded 331 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since June 9, and one death while the positivity rate mounted to 0.68 per cent, according to the data.

On Tuesday, cases rose to 496 while the positivity rate went up to 0.89 per cent. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi rose to 25,107, it said.

The cumulative case tally rose to 14,44,179.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 290 cases with a positivity rate of 0.55 per cent and one fatality, according to official figures. On Saturday and on Friday, the daily case counts were 249 and 180 respectively.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi Covid cases todaydelhi coronavirus casesDaily Covid Cases
Next
Story

Breaking: AIIMS Doctors association call off strike after minister's assurance

Must Watch

PT1M30S

Mansukh Mandaviya urged the doctors to return to work