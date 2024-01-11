BREAKING: Earthquake In Delhi NCR: Tremors Felt In Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon; Epicentre In Hindukush, Afghanistan

New Delhi: A significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale struck Delhi NCR and its surrounding areas, creating panic among residents and causing widespread disruptions. The epicenter of the quake was located in the Hindukush region of Afghanistan, sending shockwaves across the northern parts of India and neighboring Pakistan.

The tremors, which occurred at approximately 2.55 pm, were felt strongly in Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon, prompting people to rush out of their offices and residences in search of safety. The sudden jolt left many visibly shaken, with reports of people huddled in open spaces as a precautionary measure.

Authorities are currently assessing the situation and have urged residents to remain vigilant. Emergency services are on high alert to respond to any immediate needs.

Social media platforms were flooded with posts and updates from eyewitnesses, sharing their experiences during the earthquake. Many users posted videos capturing the swaying buildings and the chaotic scenes in the aftermath. The hashtag #DelhiEarthquake quickly began trending on Twitter, with netizens sharing information, expressing concern, and offering support to those affected.

"I never thought I'd experience an earthquake in Delhi! Stay safe, everyone," tweeted one user, reflecting the collective sentiment of surprise and concern that reverberated through the online community.

Meanwhile, reports are pouring in from across the border, as strong tremors were also felt in various Pakistani cities. The earthquake's impact was particularly notable in areas close to the border with Afghanistan. Local authorities in Pakistan are working to assess the damage and respond to any emergencies that may arise.

As the situation unfolds, both Indian and Pakistani officials are in close communication to coordinate any necessary collaborative efforts in the aftermath of this seismic event. The full extent of the damage is yet to be determined, but initial reports suggest that infrastructure and buildings may have been affected in some areas.

Citizens are advised to stay tuned to official announcements and take necessary precautions. The earthquake serves as a stark reminder of the region's vulnerability to seismic activity, prompting a renewed focus on preparedness and disaster response measures.