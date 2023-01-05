topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
EARTHQUAKE

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: A moderate-intensity earthquake jolted Afghanistan on Thursday evening and strong tremors were felt in parts of Pakistan and India. According to reports, strong tremors were felt in Pakistan's capital Islamabad and adjoining cities.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 09:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas

NEW DELHI: A moderate-intensity earthquake jolted Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Thursday evening after which strong tremors were felt in parts of Pakistan and India. According to reports, strong tremors were felt in Pakistan's capital Islamabad and adjoining cities.

International media reports said an earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter Scale was recorded in Afghanistan, sending shock waves and tremors in faraway places like Delhi and parts of North India around 8 PM.

The quake was recorded at a depth of 200 km below the earth's surface with its epicentre in Afghanistan's Fayzabad.

 

 

Panic gripped people as earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas even though it was for a very short duration.

 

 

However, there were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage due to the earthquake.

This was the second time in this week that strong tremors were felt in the national capital. On January 1, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hit Haryana's Jhajjar and strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR around 1.19 AM, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), which is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

Live Tv

EarthquakeEarthquake todayearthquake in Delhi-NCREarthquake latest newsEarthquake in AfghanistanPakistan earthquake

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?
DNA Video
DNA: How did Ferozeshah Kotla become the 'fort' of Tantriks?
DNA Video
DNA: When music composer RD Burman died in 1994
DNA Video
DNA : Women officer posted in world's highest battlefield
DNA Video
DNA: Exposing the misleading ranking of 'V-Dem'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Europe's 'hypocrisy' on terrorists
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to save Shri Sammed Shikharji
DNA Video
DNA: SC believes in demonetisation, opposition does not?
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous science fiction writer Isaac Asimov was born in 1920
DNA Video
DNA: Target Killing or Genocide Conspiracy?