Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas

NEW DELHI: A moderate-intensity earthquake jolted Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Thursday evening after which strong tremors were felt in parts of Pakistan and India. According to reports, strong tremors were felt in Pakistan's capital Islamabad and adjoining cities.

International media reports said an earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter Scale was recorded in Afghanistan, sending shock waves and tremors in faraway places like Delhi and parts of North India around 8 PM.

The quake was recorded at a depth of 200 km below the earth's surface with its epicentre in Afghanistan's Fayzabad.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 on the Richter Scale hit 79km South of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 7:55 pm today: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/2Zn9oXeEnC — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2023

Panic gripped people as earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas even though it was for a very short duration.

However, there were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage due to the earthquake.

This was the second time in this week that strong tremors were felt in the national capital. On January 1, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hit Haryana's Jhajjar and strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR around 1.19 AM, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), which is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.