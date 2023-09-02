Breaking: Ex-President Kovind To Lead 8-Member Panel On ‘One nation, One Election’ Idea

New Delhi: The central government has formed a panel of eight members to study the feasibility of the ‘One nation, One election’ concept and it will be headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, news agency ANI reported. The other members include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Former Rajya Sabha LoP Ghulam Nabi Azad, and some others.

N.K Singh (former Chaiman of 15th finance commission), Subhash Kashyap (former Secy General, lok Sabha), Senior dvocate Harish Salve and Sanjay Kothari (former CVC) are the other names part of the 8member panel.



