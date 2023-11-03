trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2683496
BREAKING: FIR Against Bigg Boss Winner Elvish Yadav For Hosting Rave Parties With Banned Snake Venom In Noida

Elvish Yadav, the winner of the popular reality show Bigg Boss, was booked by the Noida police for hosting rave parties with banned snake venom and foreign girls in Noida.

New Delhi: Elvish Yadav, the winner of the popular reality show Bigg Boss, was booked by the Noida police for hosting rave parties with banned snake venom and foreign girls in Noida. The police conducted a sting operation and arrested five members of his gang. A case has been registered against six named and other unknown accused at the Sector 49 police station. The FIR was filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Wildlife Protection Act.

