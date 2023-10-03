trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2670202
BREAKING: India Tells Canada To Repatriate 40 Diplomats Amid Nijjar's 'Killing' Row

The government has asked Canada to repatriate its 40 officials stationed in the country amid the rift between the two countries Pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjars death.

Last Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
New Delhi: The government has asked Canada to repatriate its 40 officials stationed in the country amid the rift between the two countries over New Delhi's alleged role in the killing of Pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada's British Columbia. 

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

