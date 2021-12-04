Veteran journalist Vinod Dua dies at 67

New Delhi: Veteran journalist Vinod Dua has died on Saturday (December 4), his daughter and comedian Mallika Dua confirmed via a social media post.

Mallika further informed that the cremation will take place on Sunday at Lodhi crematorium at noon.

"Our irreverent fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away. He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalists excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power," his daughter Mallika Dua had wrote on social media.

The journalist, who was hospitalised earlier this year with COVID-19, had been suffering from prolonged illness and was critical for the past few days.

Dua was a well-known journalist in Hindi broadcast and had worked in organisations like Doordarshan, NDTV, and The Wire.

Earlier this year, Vinod Dua's wife Chinna Dua succumbed to COVID-19.

Vinod Dua is survived by two daughters, Bakul Dua, who is a clinical psychologist, and Mallika Dua, a comedian

