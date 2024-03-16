Breaking Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting In Seven Phases Starting April 19, Counting On June 4; Check State-Wise Polling Date

The Election Commission of India today announced the dates for the 18th Lok Sabha Elections ending the days of wait for the political parties and the voters. Announcing the dates, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the polling for the 543 Parliamentary seats across India will be held in 7 phases starting April 19. The counting of votes will take place in June 4. With this, the model code of conduct has come into effect across the country. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that there are over 96.8 crore registered voters including 49.7 crore male and 47.1 crore female. This includes 19.74 crore young voters. There are over 82 lakh voters aged over 85 and over 1.8 crore young voters or first time voters. The election commission also announced bypolls for 26 assebly constituencies across state. Simultaneous assembly elections will also be held in states like Sikkim, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh. The Election Commission also announced poll dates for Jammu and Kashmir. The Union Territory will go to the Lok Sabha polls for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will vote on May 13 while Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will vote on April 19. The coungin will be held on June 4. In phase 1 of the Lok Sabha elections, northeastern states, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand will go to the polls.

Phase-1: April 19- 102 Seats - 21 States

Phase-2: April 26 - 89 Seats - 13 States

Phase-3: May 7 - 94 Seats - 12 States

Phase-4: May 13 - 96 Seats - 10 States

Phase-5: May 20 - 49 Seats - 8 States

Phase-6: May 25 - 57 Seats - 7 States

Phase-7: June 1 - 57 Seats - 8 States

Result Day: June 4

Below is the state wise date schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024:

Andhra Pradesh - 25 Seats -

Arunchal Pradesh - 2 Seats

Assam - 14 Seats -

Bihar - 40 Seats -

Chhattisgarh - 11 Seats - April 19

Goa - 2 Seats -

Gujarat - 26 Seats -

Haryana - 10 Seats -

Himachal Pradesh - 4 Seats -

Jharkhand -14 Seats -

Karnataka - 28 Seats -

Kerala - 20 Seats -

Madhya Pradesh - 29 Seats -

Maharashtra - 48 Seats -

Manipur - 2 Seats - April 19

Meghalaya - 2 Seats - April 19

Mizoram - 1 Seat - April 19

Nagaland - 1 Seat -April 19

Odisha - 21 Seats -

Punjab - 13 Seats -

Rajasthan - 25 Seats -April 19

Sikkim - 1 Seat - April 19

Tamil Nadu - 39 Seats - April 19

Tripura - 2 Seats - April 19

Uttarakhand - 5 Seats - April 19

Uttar Pradesh - 80 Seats -

West Bengal - 42 Seats -

Andaman and Nicobar - 1 Seat -

Dadra and Nagar Haveli - 1 Seat -

Daman and Diu - 1 Seat -

Jammu and Kashmir - 6 Seats -April 19

Chandigarh - 1 Seat -

Delhi - 7 Seats-

In 2019, Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 and the results were declared on May 23. The first phase of polls was held on April 11, the second on April 18, the third on April 23, the fourth on April 29, the fifth on May 6, the sixth on May 12 and the seventh on May 19.