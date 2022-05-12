West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, stating that Govt of India isn't releasing funds to West Bengal for MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana. The CM requests PM's immediate intervention and direction to the concerned Ministry to release the funds "without any further delay."

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to the Prime Minister seeking wages due to the workers of Bengal. The letter was sent to prime minister Narendra Modi's residence in Delhi's South Block on Thursday. In it, Mamata asked Modi when the pending wages of the 100-day workers of Bengal will be paid. Why is the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana money not being given to Bengal?

Mamata said in the letter that for the last four months, the Centre has kept the dues of Bengal under the MGNREGA scheme. The Chief Minister said that the poor people living in the villages of the state are facing difficulties due to not giving that money to Bengal. Why don't the workers of Bengal get wages for 100 days of work from the mgnrega scheme funds?

Mamata told Modi that in the last four months, the Centre has kept around Rs 6,500 crore due to Bengal due from the fund. As a result of this, the poor people of the villages of Bengal are suffering. Mamata wrote in the letter that the livelihood of many poor people in the villages of Bengal depends on the money given by the Centre. These marginalized people are being deprived due to the arrears of money.

At the same time, Mamata said that the Centre has also kept the money of pradhan mantri awas yojana fund pending. In his letter to Modi, the chief minister wrote that Bengal is first in the country in the construction of houses in rural areas under the PM Awas Yojana. Since the financial year 2016-17, 32 lakh houses have been constructed in West Bengal under this project. However, the centre's money given to Bengal has been withheld. As a result, the rural development of Bengal is being hampered. The Chief Minister of Bengal has requested the Prime Minister to consider the matter seriously.