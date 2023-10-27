trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2680702
News
MUKHTAR ANSARI

Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced To 10 Years In Murder Case

In 2009,  gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari was implicated in multiple cases under the Gangster Act by Ghazipur police.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 05:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: A Ghazipur court on  Friday sentenced the gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari to 10 years in prison with hard labor in connection with the 2009 Gangster Act case. In addition to the imprisonment, the former MLA has been ordered to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh. This verdict was delivered a day after he was found guilty in the case.

Mukhtar's close associate and co-accused in this case, Sonu Yadav, has been sentenced to five years in prison and fined Rs 2 lakh. This marks the sixth instance since September 2022 when Mukhtar has faced legal penalties. In 1991, he was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Awadhesh Rai, and he received ten years in prison for two additional cases.

On Thursday, after convicting Mukhtar and Sonu, Additional Session Judge-III (MP-MLA) Arvind Kumar Mishra pronounced their sentences late Friday afternoon. Mukhtar has been sentenced to ten years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 5 lakh, with the possibility of an additional two years of imprisonment if the fine is not paid, as stated in the verdict.

In 2009, Mukhtar was implicated in multiple cases under the Gangster Act by Ghazipur police, including two cases involving murder attempts and criminal conspiracies filed by Mir Hasan, as well as the Kapildeo Singh murder case that occurred in the Karanda police station area.

