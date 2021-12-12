हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Omicron

BREAKING: India's Omicron tally rises, Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh report new cases

In Chandigarh, a 20-year-old man from Italy has tested positive for Omicron, while in Andhra Pradesh, a 34-year old man from Ireland was diagnosed with the new COVID-19 variant in Visakhapatnam.

BREAKING: India&#039;s Omicron tally rises, Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh report new cases
Representational Image (Reuters)

New Delhi: Two new cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant were found in India on Sunday (December 12, 2021) taking the country's total tally to 35. 

In Chandigarh, a 20-year-old man from Italy, who landed in India on November 22 and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on December 1, has tested positive for the Omicron variant

The Chandigarh Health department informed that he is fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. 

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh saw its first Omicron in a 34-year old man from Ireland who has tested positive in Visakhapatnam.

The person, who first landed in Mumbai, was tested and found negative for COVID-19 and was then allowed to travel onward to Visakhapatnam on November 27.

"On conducting a second RT-PCR test in Vizianagaram, he tested positive for Covid-19. His sample was then sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology in Hyderabad for genome sequencing and the result came out as Omicron positive," the Public Health Director said in a release.

The Public Health Director also asked people not to worry but continue to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and take necessary precautions. 

Earlier on Saturday, a 35-year-old man with a travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa had tested positive for Omicron in Delhi.

The many, reportedly fully vaccinated, is currently admitted at the LNJP Hospital.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

