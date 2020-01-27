Congress leader Kapil Sibal received money from PFI for anti-CAA protests, say sources

New Delhi: Congress leader Kapil Sibal received money from radical Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) for anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, sources told Zee News.

Among other beneficiaries, noted Supreme Court lawyer Indira Jaising, Dushyant A Dave and Abdul Samand are said to have received the fund. The source said that senior Congress leader Sibal received 77 lakh while Jaising received 4 lakh. Rs 11 lakh was transferred into the bank account of Dushyant A Dave and Rs 3.10 lakh to Abdul Samand.

The transaction worth Rs 120 crore is said to have taken place in a total 73 bank accounts by the PFI, said the sources.

These facts have come to fore during the analysis of 73 bank accounts of Popular Front of India (PFI). The scruitny of transactions, as recorded in these bank accounts, revealed that Rs 120.5 crore was credited in these accounts and the same was withdrawn on the same day or within two to three days, leaving the very nominal balance in these accounts.

It is shocking to know that 9 offices have also been opened in the Shaheen Bagh area to fund the ongoing protest.

Reacting over the expose, senior BJP leader Vinay Katiyar said that the anti-CAA protest is going on in a planned way, but the Modi government will not spare anyone involved in the instigating people against the latest law.