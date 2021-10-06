Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Supreme Court bench led by CJI to hear case tomorrow

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will take up the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case on October 7, Thursday. A bench headed Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli will be hearing the case tomorrow.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, October 3. Tne incident has triggered a major political row after the alleged involvement of a union minister's son.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (MVA) in Maharashtra announced a statewide bandh on October 11 as a mark of protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The state cabinet passed a resolution expressing regret over the death of farmers in the incident.

“'Maha Vikas Aghadi' calls for a statewide bandh on October 11 against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident,” Minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil said. A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said the ministers stood in silence as a mark of respect and described the deaths as unfortunate.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni mowed down the farmers.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM`s allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

Live TV