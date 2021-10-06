हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Supreme Court bench led by CJI to hear case tomorrow

The Supreme Court will take up the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case on October 7, Thursday. A bench headed Chief Justice of India  NV Ramana, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Supreme Court bench led by CJI to hear case tomorrow

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will take up the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case on October 7, Thursday. A bench headed Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli will be hearing the case tomorrow. 

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, October 3. Tne incident has triggered a major political row after the alleged involvement of a union minister's son.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (MVA) in Maharashtra announced a statewide bandh on October 11 as a mark of protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The state cabinet passed a resolution expressing regret over the death of farmers in the incident.

“'Maha Vikas Aghadi' calls for a statewide bandh on October 11 against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident,” Minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil said. A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said the ministers stood in silence as a mark of respect and described the deaths as unfortunate. 

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni mowed down the farmers. 

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM`s allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lakhimpur Kheri violenceLakhimpur KheriFarmers' protest
Next
Story

DRDO espionage case: Odisha Crime Branch claims mysterious woman operated from Pakistan

Must Watch

PT3M7S

DNA: Who wants to snatch the ZEE of the country?