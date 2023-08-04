Breaking News: Nuh SP Varun Singla Transferred To Bhiwani, IPS Narendra Bijarniya To Replace Him

IPS Varun Singla who was posted as SP Nuh has been transferred To Bhiwani. IPS Narendra Bijarniya has been appointed as the new SP of Nuh. The transfer posting comes days after riots erupted in Nuh following an attack on the VHP procession. Varun Singla is the 2017-batch IPS officer from Haryana cadre and joined the Indian Police Service with effect from 18.12.2019.

Narendra Bijarniya is a 2015-batch IPS officer and is a resident of Chandpura village. Haryana DGP PK Aggarwal himself has sent him to Nuh. Bijaraniya was the SP of Nuh from February 2020 to October 2021. He is well aware of the atmosphere of the district.

The Haryana Police has registered 83 FIRs, and 159 people have been arrested after the violence gripped Nuh and spread to Gurgram as well. Meanwhile, six deaths have been confirmed in the violence in the Nuh district of Haryana.



Clashes erupted in Nuh after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack by a mob, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people — including around 20 policemen — injured in the frenzy of violence that followed. Following the incidents of violence in Nuh Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that no accused will be spared and strict and justice for the victims and their families will be ensured.