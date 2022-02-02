BREAKING: PM Narendra Modi addresses BJP workers on budget and self-reliant India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (February 2, 2022) addressed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers across the country virtually. PM Modi’s address comes a day after the Union Budget is tabled in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

During the address, PM Modi said, "Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman comprehensively explained the Budget in a timely manner given its vastness. I will also try to focus on important aspects of the Budget, today."

PM Modi in his address highlighted that the world's perspective of looking at India has transformed. “There is a possibility of a new world order post-COVID pandemic. Today, the world's perspective of looking at India has changed a lot. Now, the world wants to see a stronger India,” PM Modi.

“With the world's changed perspective towards India, it is imperative for us to take the country forward at a rapid pace by strengthening our economy,” the prime minister added.

