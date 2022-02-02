हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

BREAKING: PM Narendra Modi addresses BJP workers on budget and self-reliant India

PM Modi addressed BJP workers across the country virtually on Budget 2022 and self-reliant India. PM Modi’s address comes a day after the Union Budget is tabled in Parliament. 

BREAKING: PM Narendra Modi addresses BJP workers on budget and self-reliant India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (February 2, 2022) addressed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers across the country virtually. PM Modi’s address comes a day after the Union Budget is tabled in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

During the address, PM Modi said, "Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman comprehensively explained the Budget in a timely manner given its vastness. I will also try to focus on important aspects of the Budget, today."

PM Modi in his address highlighted that the world's perspective of looking at India has transformed. “There is a possibility of a new world order post-COVID pandemic. Today, the world's perspective of looking at India has changed a lot. Now, the world wants to see a stronger India,” PM Modi. 

“With the world's changed perspective towards India, it is imperative for us to take the country forward at a rapid pace by strengthening our economy,” the prime minister added.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiPrime MinisterBharatiya Janata Party (BJP)Union BudgetUnion Budget 2022
Next
Story

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2022: Notification releasing today on upsc.gov.in, details here

Must Watch

PT13M

1 Minute 1 Khabar: Kanpur's uncle-nephew video goes viral