BREAKING: Puducherry makes vaccination compulsory for all with immediate effect

NEW DELHI: The Puducherry Administration on Sunday made the COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for everyone in the Union Territory with immediate effect. The UT Administration of Puducherry had earlier intensified steps to cover all eligible people in the vaccination drive against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government of Puducherry makes COVID19 vaccination compulsory in the Union Territory with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/i87ZhAZFbN — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2021

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had on Saturday said the government would leave no stone unturned to achieve the goal of cent percent coverage in vaccination.

She visited a special camp in neighbouring Reddiarpalayam and went door to door to persuade the residents to get themselves vaccinated, a press release said here.

The release said the special camp would be held till Sunday. The Lieutenant Governor appreciated the role of voluntary organisations in holding the campaign against the virus.

Secretary to Health Udhayakumar, Director of Health G Sriramulu and other officials of the Department of Health explained to her the implementation of the vaccination programme.

Live TV