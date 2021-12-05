हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Puducherry

BREAKING: Puducherry makes vaccination compulsory for all with immediate effect

The Puducherry Administration on Sunday made the COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for everyone in the Union Territory with immediate effect. The UT Administration of Puducherry had earlier intensified steps to cover all eligible people in the vaccination drive against the COVID-19 pandemic.

BREAKING: Puducherry makes vaccination compulsory for all with immediate effect

NEW DELHI: The Puducherry Administration on Sunday made the COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for everyone in the Union Territory with immediate effect. The UT Administration of Puducherry had earlier intensified steps to cover all eligible people in the vaccination drive against the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

 

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had on Saturday said the government would leave no stone unturned to achieve the goal of cent percent coverage in vaccination.

She visited a special camp in neighbouring Reddiarpalayam and went door to door to persuade the residents to get themselves vaccinated, a press release said here.

The release said the special camp would be held till Sunday. The Lieutenant Governor appreciated the role of voluntary organisations in holding the campaign against the virus.

Secretary to Health Udhayakumar, Director of Health G Sriramulu and other officials of the Department of Health explained to her the implementation of the vaccination programme.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PuducherryCOVID-19vaccinationOmicronIndia
Next
Story

Several civilians, jawan killed during counter-insurgency operation in Nagaland, probe ordered

Must Watch

PT12M39S

Omicron variant patient found in Jamnagar, Gujarat