DELHI EXCISE POLICY CASE

BREAKING: Sanjay Singh On ED Remand Till Oct 10 In Liquor Excise Policy Case

The Enforcement Directorate apprehended AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday evening following a search operation conducted at his residence.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 06:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court On Thursday sent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh to remand till 10 October in connection with the now scrapped Delhi excise policy or liquor scam case. AAP MP was produced before the court after his arrest on Wednesday evening following a search operation conducted at his residence.

 

