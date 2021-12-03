BREAKING: Supreme Court permits Delhi govt to continue construction activities of hospitals

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Friday (December 3, 2021) permitted the Delhi government to continue with construction activities of hospitals. The apex court also set the next date of hearing, which is December 10.

Earlier, the Delhi government had requested the top court to allow construction work of the hospitals in the city, adding that work is being carried out in 19 government hospitals to provide better health infrastructure in the national capital for the benefit of patients. Today, the apex court accepted the Delhi government's request, allowing it to continue with the construction activities of hospitals.

The commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR also informed the apex court that the industrial operations in NCR not running on CNG/cleaner fuels allowed to operate only up to 8 hrs from Monday to Friday only. Additionally, entry of trucks in Delhi except CNG/electric trucks and trucks carrying essential commodities has been stopped.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital has not budged from the `very poor` category for a while now. On Friday (December 3, 2021), the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi (overall) stood at 385, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

