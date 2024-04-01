The Supreme Court of India today refused to stop worship in Vyas Ka Tehkhana of Gyanvapi mosque. However, the apex court asked both parties to maintain the status quo so that both parties could perform their prayers in their respective areas. The court issued notice to trial court petitioner Shailendra Vyas on the mosque side's plea against worship in the basement. The next hearing will take place in the third week of July.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra has directed both Hindu and Muslim factions to uphold the existing conditions at the Gyanvapi premises, facilitating both communities to conduct 'puja' and 'namaz'. The bench emphasized that any changes to the status quo require approval from the highest court. Additionally, the bench acknowledged the distinction between the areas designated for 'puja' and Muslim prayers within the Tehkhana.

This is a developing story.