The Supreme Court of India today said that it will pass an interim order on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea on Friday. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court did not pass any order on interim bail for Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Excise Policy case. Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar jail following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

Arvind Kejriwal has moved the SC challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case. Hearing arguments on interim bail for the Delhi CM on Tuesday, the bench told senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Chief Minister, that Kejriwal cannot perform official duties as the apex court does not want interference at all in the working of the Delhi government.

The Supreme Court also said that had there been no elections, then it would not have given any interim relief, adding, "We do not want interference at all in the working of the government."

However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the ED objected to the Supreme Court hearing arguments on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal. "What example are we setting? Are other people less important than the Chief Minister?" he argued. Mehta further said that there can't be any deviation only because Kejriwal is the Chief Minister and asked if the Supreme Court is carving out exceptions for politicians?

"How can a Chief Minister be treated differently than an 'Aam Aadmi.' There can't be any deviation only because he is a Chief Minister," Mehta argued.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now cancelled Delhi excise policy and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody. (With agency inputs)