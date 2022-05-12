हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
helicopter crash

Training helicopter crashes at Raipur airport, two pilots killed; Chhattisgarh CM offers condolences

Two pilots on board the Chhattisgarh government chopper were seriously wounded and admitted to a private hospital where they were declared dead. 

Training helicopter crashes at Raipur airport, two pilots killed; Chhattisgarh CM offers condolences
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Two pilots died after a Chhattisgarh government helicopter crashed at Raipur airport on Thursday (May 12) night, PTI reported. 

The incident occurred at around 9.10 pm during a flying practice at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur under Mana police station limits, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prashant Agrawal informed. 

The pilots on board the state chopper were seriously injured during the crash and immediately taken to a nearby private hospital where they were declared dead, SSP stated, as per PTI. 

As per the state government, “It was on a routine training sortie. Initial indications suggest technical malfunction as the cause of crash.” 

Captain Gopal Krishna Panda and Captain A P Shrivastava lost their lives in the crash. “A detailed technical investigation at the behest of DGCA and State Government shall be undertaken to ascertain the exact cause,” the government said, as per ANI. 

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel condoled the deaths and tweeted, “Just got sad news about the state helicopter crashing at the Raipur airport. In this tragic accident, both our pilots Captain Panda and Captain Shrivastava sadly passed away. May God give strength to their family members and peace to the departed soul in this time of grief."

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has ordered officials to provide immediate relief to the bereaved families, the statement added. 

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
helicopter crashChhattisgarhRaipur airportChhattisgarh Police
