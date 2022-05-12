New Delhi: Two pilots died after a Chhattisgarh government helicopter crashed at Raipur airport on Thursday (May 12) night, PTI reported.

The incident occurred at around 9.10 pm during a flying practice at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur under Mana police station limits, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prashant Agrawal informed.

The pilots on board the state chopper were seriously injured during the crash and immediately taken to a nearby private hospital where they were declared dead, SSP stated, as per PTI.

As per the state government, “It was on a routine training sortie. Initial indications suggest technical malfunction as the cause of crash.”

Captain Gopal Krishna Panda and Captain A P Shrivastava lost their lives in the crash. “A detailed technical investigation at the behest of DGCA and State Government shall be undertaken to ascertain the exact cause,” the government said, as per ANI.

Chhattisgarh State Helicopter crashed at Raipur’s Swami Vivekanand Airport tonight at around 9.10 pm. It was on a routine training sortie. Initial indications suggest technical malfunction as the cause of crash: Chhattisgarh Government — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 12, 2022

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel condoled the deaths and tweeted, “Just got sad news about the state helicopter crashing at the Raipur airport. In this tragic accident, both our pilots Captain Panda and Captain Shrivastava sadly passed away. May God give strength to their family members and peace to the departed soul in this time of grief."

अभी रायपुर में एयरपोर्ट पर स्टेट हेलीकॉप्टर के क्रैश होने की दुखद सूचना मिली. इस दुखद हादसे में हमारे दोनों पायलट कैप्टन पंडा और कैप्टन श्रीवास्तव का दुखद निधन हो गया है। इस दुःख की घड़ी में ईश्वर उनके परिवारजनों को संबल एवं दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे। ॐ शांति: — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 12, 2022

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has ordered officials to provide immediate relief to the bereaved families, the statement added.

