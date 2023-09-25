BREAKING: Under Fire For Making Unparliamentary Remarks, Ramesh Bidhuri Reaches BJP HQs To Meet JP Nadda

New Delhi: Ramesh Bidhuri, the Bharatiya Janata Party's South Delhi MP, who is facing severe backlash from the Opposition for making derogatory remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali during a recent Lok Sabha discussion, visited the BJP headquarters in the national capital to meet the party's president, JP Nadda, on Monday. The saffron party had previously issued a show cause notice to Bidhuri on Nadda's directions regarding the alleged derogatory remarks made by him directed towards the BSP MP.

Bidhuri's comments sparked outrage among the Opposition, including Congress, NCP, TMC, and DMK, who urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take action against the BJP leader. They demanded that the matter be referred to the Parliamentary Privileges Committee.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Congress, Kanimozhi from DMK, Supriya Sule from NCP, and Aparupa Poddar from TMC emphasized that action should be taken against Bidhuri for his unparliamentary remarks against BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha. They urged the Speaker to thoroughly examine the matter and take appropriate punitive action against Bidhuri.

In his letter, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury highlighted the impact of Bidhuri's words on the Parliament's sanctity and urged for action against such derogatory language, especially towards a minority community member, during a special Parliament session dedicated to commemorating its 75 years of history and discussing the success of 'Mission Chandrayan III.'

Supriya Sule also expressed concern over Bidhuri's statements, stating they were in contempt of the Lok Sabha and constituted a breach of privilege of the House, urging the Speaker to consider the breach under the relevant rules.

DMK MP Kanimozhi strongly condemned Bidhuri's hateful language against Danish Ali and called for a privilege motion against him. Opposition leaders criticized Bidhuri's remarks and urged strict action against him, leading to a show cause notice issued by the BJP and demands for an investigation into Ali's past conduct in the House. Danish Ali expressed disappointment over the incident and submitted a formal notice against Bidhuri.

Danish Ali has also written to Birla regarding the same calling it “heartbreaking". "This is most unfortunate and the fact that it has happened in a new parliament building under your leadership as Speaker is truly heartbreaking for me as a minority member of this great nation and an elected member of Parliament as well,” Ali said. "I, therefore, intend to give this Notice under rules 222, 226, and 227 of the rules of procedures and conduct of business in Lok Sabha and direction of the Speaker against Ramesh Bidhuri, MP," he added in his letter.

The BJP also issued a show cause notice to party MP Ramesh Bidhuri on the instruction of party president JP Nadda for his use of unparliamentary language against BSP MP Danish Ali, sources said. Bidhuri's communally insensitive remarks, made during the discussion on the Chandrayan-3 Mission in Lok Sabha, have been expunged from the proceedings.

Following the outcry over unparliamentary remarks made by BJP's South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri against BSP MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha, several BJP parliamentarians have urged Speaker Om Birla to investigate Ali's past conduct in the House. Danish Ali has now asserted that a ''narrative'' is being set to lynch him outside the parliamentary setting. Ali also categorically dismissed the accusation that he had incited Bidhuri to make offensive remarks.