Breaking: Wrestler, the Great Khali, joins BJP in Delhi

New Delhi: Professional wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, also known as The Great Khali, has joined BJP in Delhi.

#WATCH Professional wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, also known as The Great Khali, joins BJP in Delhi pic.twitter.com/BmB7WbpZzx — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2022

The 49-year-old reached the BJP headquarters earlier in the day and an induction ceremony at around 1 pm confirmed his inclusion in the party. Talking about joining BJP, Khali told ANI, "I'm glad to have joined BJP. I feel that PM Modi's work for the nation makes him the right Prime Minister. So, I thought why not be a part of his governance for the nation's development. I joined BJP after being influenced by BJP's national policy."

Born August 27, 1972, Dalip Singh Rana is an Indian professional wrestler and wrestling promoter, who has also been seen in films - both Hollywood and Bollywood. He is best known for his time in WWE under the ring name The Great Khali. Khali had made his professional wrestling debut in 2000. He was an officer for the Punjab Police, before he began his WWE career. Khali also went on to become the WWE Champion.

Khali's inclusion into BJP comes days ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

