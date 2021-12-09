हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Farmers protest

Year-long farmers' protest ends, review meeting to be held on January 15

At last, farmers' protests come to an end. But farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni, following a meeting of Samyukta Kisan Morcha in Delhi, warned, "If the government doesn't fulfill its promises, we could resume our agitation". 

File picture

New Delhi: After protesting for over a year, farmers decide to end the protest as the government agrees to all their demands. "We have decided to suspend our agitation. We will hold a review meeting on January 15. If the government doesn't fulfill its promises, we could resume our agitation," Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni following a meeting of Samyukta Kisan Morcha in Delhi.

The Government of India has sent a formal letter to protesting farmers, with promises of forming a committee on MSP and withdrawing cases against them immediately. "As far as the matter of compensation is concerned, UP and Haryana have given in-principle consent," the letter reads.

 

 

Earlier in the day, we had reported that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) is likely to call off their 14-month agitation today (December 9, 2021), after receiving the final copy of the Union government’s revised proposal which has accepted their demands.

Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Farmer leader and SKM core committee member had earlier stated that the previous draft from the Centre on pending demands was not acceptable to them, following which a fresh proposal was received from the government on Wednesday. "We are in agreement with the government regarding our demands. We will decide about suspending the agitation after the meeting tomorrow. No decision has been taken yet on calling off the agitation. Another meeting of SKM will be to be held tomorrow at 12 noon," Chaduni had said yesterday (December 8) at a press conference after a meeting of the SKM core committee.

 

