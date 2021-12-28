Yellow alert sounded in Delhi due to rising COVID-19 cases, announces CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (December 28, 2021) announced that a yellow alert has been sounded in Delhi under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

"A detailed order on restrictions to be implemented will be released soon," Kejriwal said in a press conference.

He said that step was taken as the COVID-19 positivity rate has been above 0.5% for the past few days in the national capital.

Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is 10 times more prepared than earlier to deal with the rise in coronavirus infections.

"COVID-19 cases are mild and there is no increase in consumption of oxygen or use of ventilators despite a rise in numbers," the Delhi CM added.

This is noteworthy that Delhi on Monday had recorded 331 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since June 9 and the positivity rate mounted to 0.68 per cent. On Sunday, the city had recorded 290 cases with a positivity rate of 0.55 per cent.

Delhi Health Bulletin - 27th December 2021 #delhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/enz9hEGmAX — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) December 27, 2021

Delhi Health Bulletin - 26th December 2021 #delhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/rJS3Ps7n6z — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) December 26, 2021

The GRAP approved by Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) prescribes the sounding of the 'Yellow' alert if the positivity rate remains above 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days.

It involves restrictions including night curfew closure of schools and colleges, alternate day opening of shops of non-essential items and halved seating capacity in metro trains and public transport buses, among others.

Earlier, the DDMA had already imposed a night curfew in Delhi that is remain in force from 11 pm to 5 pm till further orders.

The GRAP was approved by DDMA in its meeting in July, in anticipation of a third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi.

What is 'Yellow' alert?

The 'Yellow' alert restrictions stipulate that shops and establishments of non-essential goods and services, and malls will open based on an odd-even formula from 10 AM to 8 PM. Only one weekly market per zone with 50 per cent of vendors will be allowed to open.

Restaurants will be permitted with 50 per cent capacity from 8 am to 10 pm while bars can also operate with the same capacity, but from 12 noon to 10 pm.

Marriages and funerals will be allowed attendance of 20 persons while all other types of gathering related to social, political, cultural, religious and festival events will be prohibited.

The Delhi Metro will also run at 50 per cent of its seating capacity while auto-rickshaws and cabs can ferry up to two passengers. Buses too will ply with only 50 per cent exempted category passengers.

Besides, cinema halls, banquet halls, spas, gyms, outdoor yoga activity, amusement parks, stadia, swimming pools, schools, colleges and educational institutions will not be allowed if the 'Yellow' alert is sounded.

Private offices can function with up to 50 per cent of the staff. In Delhi government offices also, barring certain category of officials, only half of the remaining staff will be allowed under 'Yellow' alert.

Further religious places will open but visitors will not be allowed. Parks and gardens can however open.

