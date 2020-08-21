British national sexually assaults minor body in Odisha shelter home; arrested

JHARSUGUDA: A 68-year-old British national has been arrested by the Odisha Police for allegedly sexually abusing a minor boy at a shelter home he ran in the state's western district of Jharsuguda.

The accused, identified as John Patrick Bridge, ran a child shelter home in the Cox Colony area of Jharsuguda, where he provided education to tribal students. He was arrested following a complaint by the minor boy about Bridge sexually abusing him.

"The person has been accused of sexual abuse of a child in the institution he was running. During the investigation, the person has been arrested and has been sent to court, the further probe is underway," Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul PR told ANI.

A New Zeland-based NGO had given a complaint against the British man regarding misuse of their fund and police was inquiring about the matter. The incident came to fore during a funds misuse probe.

During the inquiry, the minor has alleged that Bridge had sexually assaulted him when he was returning with the British national from his home in Rayagada district last year. Acting on the complaint, the police arrested Bridge and further investigations are underway.