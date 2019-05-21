BSE Odisha Matric Result 2019: Odisha Board to declare Class 10 results today at bseodisha.ac.in

BSE Odisha Matric Result 2019 | The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will declare Odisha Class 10th board exam 2019 results on May 21 on official websites bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check results on third-party sites examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Here's how to check BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019

Step 1: Log on to any of these websites

www.bseodisha.ac.in

www.bseodisha.nic.in

www.orissaresults.nic.in

www.result.gov.in

www.examresults.net

www.indiaresults.com

Step 2: Look for 'Result' link or Odisha results and click on it

Step 3: Enter the required details and hit submit.

Step 4: Result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to save a copy of their scores.

One can also check their scores via SMS.

Type RESULT<space>OR10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5656750.

This year, the results were delayed due to Cyclone Fani which wrecked havoc in the state.

A total of 523,000 candidates appeared in the Odisha Class 10th examinations this time. The exams were held from February 23 to March 8, 2019, according to official data.