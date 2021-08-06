BSEAP AP SSC Result 2021: All students declared pass, here's how to check your result

New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh SSC results or class 10 board exam results were declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) at 5 pm on Friday (August 6). All SSC candidates can check their scores at the official website — bse.ap.gov.in. The result links are now active.
Manabadi AP SSC 10th Result 2021: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website of AP board - www.bse.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the SSC result link and it will redirect to the result page
Step 3: Select the district, mandal and state
Step 4: Fill in the roll number or registration number
Step 5: Students are advised to get a printout of the results for future reference
Manabadi AP SSC 10th result 2021: How to check via DigiLocker
Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: Click on 'Register for DigiLocker'
Step 3: Enter your Mobile Number and the registered Mobile Number
Step 4: Set your username and password
Step 5: Key in your Aadhaar number
Step 6: Sign in using your registered user name and password to check results.
In 2020, all students were promoted as exams were declared cancelled due to the rising COVID-19 fears. They were evaluated based on their semester performances and internals. In 2019, the overall passing percentage stood at 94.88 per cent.