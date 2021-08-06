हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
AP SSC

BSEAP AP SSC Result 2021: All students declared pass, here's how to check your result

The Andhra Pradesh SSC results or class 10 board exam results were declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) at 5 pm on Friday (August 6). All SSC candidates can check their scores at the official website — bse.ap.gov.in. The result links are now active.

File Photo

New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh SSC results or class 10 board exam results were declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) at 5 pm on Friday (August 6). All SSC candidates can check their scores at the official website — bse.ap.gov.in. The result links are now active.

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP board - www.bse.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the SSC result link and it will redirect to the result page
Step 3: Select the district, mandal and state
Step 4: Fill in the roll number or registration number
Step 5: Students are advised to get a printout of the results for future reference

Manabadi AP SSC 10th result 2021: How to check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: Click on 'Register for DigiLocker'
Step 3: Enter your Mobile Number and the registered Mobile Number
Step 4: Set your username and password
Step 5: Key in your Aadhaar number
Step 6: Sign in using your registered user name and password to check results.

In 2020, all students were promoted as exams were declared cancelled due to the rising COVID-19 fears. They were evaluated based on their semester performances and internals. In 2019, the overall passing percentage stood at 94.88 per cent.

