BSEAP AP SSC Result 2021: All students declared pass, here's how to check your result

New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh SSC results or class 10 board exam results were declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) at 5 pm on Friday (August 6). All SSC candidates can check their scores at the official website — bse.ap.gov.in. The result links are now active.

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP board - www.bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the SSC result link and it will redirect to the result page

Step 3: Select the district, mandal and state

Step 4: Fill in the roll number or registration number

Step 5: Students are advised to get a printout of the results for future reference

Manabadi AP SSC 10th result 2021: How to check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Register for DigiLocker'

Step 3: Enter your Mobile Number and the registered Mobile Number

Step 4: Set your username and password

Step 5: Key in your Aadhaar number

Step 6: Sign in using your registered user name and password to check results.

In 2020, all students were promoted as exams were declared cancelled due to the rising COVID-19 fears. They were evaluated based on their semester performances and internals. In 2019, the overall passing percentage stood at 94.88 per cent.

