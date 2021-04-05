BSEB Class 10 Results 2021: Boys outshine girls in Bihar Board exams, check pass percentage here

New Delhi: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Monday (April 5) declared the results of 10th Board exams, in which more than 16 lakh students appeared.

Out of a total of 16,54,171 students who took the exams, 8,29,278 were girls while 8,24,893 were boys, that is the girls were over 4000 in numbers.

But when it comes to pass percentage, it's the boys who bagged the lead.

As many as 12,93,054 students have passed the exams, taking the pass percentage to 78.17 per cent.

Out of the total students who passed, 6,76,518 were boys while 6,16,536 were girls.

This means 52.32 per cent of the total students who passed are boys, while 47.68 per cent are girls.

However, two of the three toppers this year were girls.

Pooja Kumari and Shubhdarshani from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) scored 484 out of 500 marks or 96.80 per cent to bag the top position.

Joining them at the top was Sandeep Kumar from Rohtak who also scored the same marks.

The pass percentage this year saw about a 2 per cent dip compared to the last year when the figure stood at 80.59 per cent.

It is still much better than the results seen before 2019. In 2016, Class 10 Board exams, the pass percentage was just 44.66 per cent. It then rose to 50.12 per cent in 2017 and then to 68.89 per cent the following year.

It was in 2019 that the pass percentage crossed the 80 per cent mark, a significant jump of about 12 percentage points.

