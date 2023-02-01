Budget Embodies Vision of PM Narendra Modi, Fulfills Expectations of Poor, Middle Class: Gujarat CM

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier today announced several big initiatives to boost the growth rate and the national economy. These initiatives included that under the new tax system, no tax would be assessed on annual income up to Rs 7 lakh, adjusting the slabs to provide some relief to the middle class. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that the Union Budget fulfills the hopes and expectations of the country's poor, the deprived, and the middle class by giving them innovative opportunities for development.

He said “The Budget embodies the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making India a developed nation in the ‘Amrit Kaal’, referred to by the government as the 25 years till India's independence centenary.

“Prioritising seven aspects, ‘Saptarishi', inclusive growth, last-mile delivery, infrastructure and investment, green growth, youth power, financial sector and unleashing the potential of the countrymen, will this budget take India's development to new heights,” he said in a message in Gujarati on micro-blogging site Twitter.

“Congratulations to Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a budget embodying the vision of the Prime Minister of making India a ‘Developed Nation’ in Amrit Kaal, fulfilling the hopes and expectations of the country's poor, the deprived, middle class by giving them many innovative opportunities for development,” Patel said in another tweet.

દેશના ગરીબ, વંચિત, મધ્યમ વર્ગને વિકાસના અનેક નવીન અવસરો આપીને તેમની આશા-અપેક્ષા સંતોષતું તથા અમૃતકાળમાં ભારતને “વિકસિત રાષ્ટ્ર” બનાવવાની માન. પ્રધાનમંત્રીશ્રીની સંકલ્પના ચરિતાર્થ કરતું બજેટ રજૂ કરવા બદલ માન. કેન્દ્રીય નાણામંત્રી શ્રીમતી નિર્મલા સીતારમણને અભિનંદન પાઠવું છું. — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) February 1, 2023

(With agency inputs)