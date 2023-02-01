‘Budget Shows way to a Developed India in Next 25 Years:’ Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

New Delhi: The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced her 5th union budget today on February 1 in the Lok Sabha. The Union Finance Minister listed seven Budget priorities during her speech which include: the financial sector, unleashing potential, green growth, reaching the last mile, inclusive development, and infra and investment. Applauding the Union Budget 2023-2024 presented by Nirmal Sitharaman, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said it is a `growth-oriented budget`, and has also thought of the `last person in the society.`

The Budget is based on the concept of `Sarvajan Hitai` and considered the last person in society, like the poor, farmers, middle-class, entrepreneurs, and the youth, the BJP leader said. "The Budget shows the way to a developed India in the next 25 years," said Fadnavis, in his initial reaction.

He said, "this can also be called a growth budget, a green budget, an infrastructure budget, a middle-class budget or the last man`s budget, as all sections of the population are getting hugely benefited from it". Fadnavis pointed out that the Budget has proposed investments of Rs 10 lakh crore on infrastructure, which is a huge employment generator that will pay off enormously.

He further pointed out that income tax exemptions will help the lower middle class. “The income tax exemptions up to Rs 7 lakh will help the lower middle class. At the same time, the income tax limit of Rs 1.5 lakh for income up to Rs 15 lakh will provide a huge relief to the middle class,” Fadnavis said. “The budget will help the middle and lower middle class to fulfill their aspirations,” he said.

With 27 crore people coming under the EPFO, the employment in the formal sector has increased over the last eight years, he said, giving full marks to the Budget.

(With inputs from agencies)