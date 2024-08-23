Led by veteran developer Randhir P. Mhatre, RK Builders Group has leased out a record-breaking 77500 sq. ft of state-of-the-art warehousing solutions to the internationally renowned temple trust ISKCON, in its newly built 1.5 million square feet of warehousing space facility in Bhiwandi, near the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Maharashtra.

This significant move highlights the growing importance of efficient and quality warehousing spaces marked with advanced logistic systems and modern amenities in every sector including religious& cultural institutions. RK Builders, under the guidance of Randhir P. Mhatre, has partnered with the ISKCON Temple Trust to enhance the trust's operations, ensuring the secure and efficient storage of critical resources.

R.K. LOGI WORLD in Bhiwandi is developed to supply pinnacle-tier warehousing answers to all kinds of problems faced in the logistics and industrial landscape coming in the way of the Rising India Vision. Currently, perceived as the most coveted Grade A warehousing facility in India, the new facility of R.K Builders, is tailored to meet specific client needs. The Bhiwandi facility marks the largest warehousing lease ever secured in the Indian market. The facility includes advanced temperature-controlled environments, secure vaults, and modernized inventory management systems. These features are designed to preserve the integrity of the trust's assets while facilitating smooth distribution processes.

With a robust portfolio that includes over 12.5 million square feet of developed space and an additional 2.5 million square feet under construction, RK Builders continues to play a pivotal role in supporting India's retail, manufacturing, e-commerce, and logistics sectors.

According to Mr Randhir P. Mhatre, a veteran warehouse real estate builder and director of RK Builders, “The company chose Bhiwandi for its latest mission backdrop, R.K. LOGI WORLD, for a reason. The location enjoys a strategic vicinity, connectivity to major highways, coupled with its growing infrastructure, excessive apartment quotes, and its proximity to key city regions in Thane and Mumbai makes it a perfect choice for seamless logistics operations.”

When asked about R.K. Builders' latest collab with ISKCON Temple Trust, Mr Mhatre emphasized the importance of this association. “We want to expand our footprints in the warehousing sector across various industries. Our dynamic mission works on the strategy to offer customised solutions to every supply chain management stakeholder.”

He further said, “We are honoured to support the ISKCON Temple Trust in their mission. Our warehousing solutions are engineered to provide the highest levels of efficiency in managing their distribution of goods across the world, top-tier warehousing security, and scalability, ensuring that the trust's operations run seamlessly."

For ISKCON Temple Trust, the new facility at Bhiwandi represents a progressive upgrade, enabling better management of their resources and ensuring that their operations can keep pace with their growing needs.

The Indian warehousing market size is projected to grow significantly in upcoming years and is expected to reach around INR 3107.5 billion by 2032 as per the latest IMARC Group reports, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during 2024-2032. As the demand for specialized warehousing solutions shows a rising trend, RK Builders showcases remarkable portfolios when it comes to delivering excellence across all sectors, particularly in the logistics and warehousing industry. www.rkbuildersgroup.com

