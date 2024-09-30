Building Future: The Role Of Smart Technology And REITs In Evolution Of Indian Real Estate

The Indian real estate in the last few years sector has undergone a massive transformation. Catering to this phenomenal increase in demand would not have been possible had it not been for the advancements in technology, new financing models, and regulatory reforms. Adapting quickly to these changes, real estate developers have used them to attract buyers and investors. From Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) to smart technology and digitisation, the sector has embraced innovations that are reshaping its future.

REITs: Unlocking Investment Opportunities

According to a recent CBRE report, the potential market size for SM REITs in India is expected to exceed $60 billion by 2026. This market represents over 300 million square feet of completed office space, with an additional 50 million square feet projected to be completed by 2026. Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) have emerged as a key player in India's real estate growth story. The introduction of Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trusts (SM REITs) has created new avenues for investors, especially in commercial real estate.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has been instrumental in this development. In March 2024, SEBI introduced a regulatory framework for SM REITs, facilitating fractional ownership in assets valued between Rs 50 crore and Rs 500 crore. This has made it easier for small and medium investors to participate in the real estate market, reducing entry barriers while enhancing liquidity. As a result, developers are attracting more buyers and investors, boosting the growth of commercial real estate.

Smart Technology: Transforming Construction And Living Spaces

The integration of smart technology has revolutionised the construction industry. Developers are increasingly adopting PropTech (property technology) to streamline design workflows, speed up construction, and improve the overall quality of their projects. AI-powered systems and platform-based technologies are transforming the design process, enabling developers to create precise architectural plans faster and more efficiently.

In construction, real estate developers are leveraging drones and cameras to monitor progress, ensuring better quality control and faster completion times. Smart technology doesn't stop there — it's also being incorporated into residential and commercial properties themselves. AI-driven systems are being used for energy management, safety, and automation, providing residents with tech-enabled, secure living environments, and enhancing the appeal of new developments, particularly for modern buyers who prioritise sustainability and modern amenities.

Digitisation: Enhancing Customer Experience And Operations

Digitisation has played a crucial role in streamlining real estate processes. Developers are using online platforms for virtual property tours, sales negotiations, and customer service, making the buying process more convenient and efficient. The use of AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants has further improved customer engagement, helping developers retain buyers and increase satisfaction.

Moreover, the integration of smart building technologies has improved facilities and services, offering residents greater convenience. Automated lighting, temperature control, and security systems are among the few examples of how developers are enhancing the living experience with technology.

Alternative Financing Models: Fractional Ownership And FinTech

Alternative financing models are gaining traction in the Indian real estate sector. Even though they are still on the fringes, FinTech companies are making real estate investments more accessible by offering innovative financing solutions. Another model is fractional ownership, which allows investors to own a portion of a commercial property, reducing the cost burden while still offering returns on investment. This model is expected to grow as more investors seek diversified portfolios.

Along with the above the government's emphasis on infrastructural development, the country's economic growth, an increase in prosperity and the opening of new opportunities in the city's suburbs and tier 2 and 3 cities have further amplified the real estate sector's expansion. Besides, the effort to promote the affordable housing segment is also catalysing its growth.

The convergence of REITs, smart technology, digitisation, and alternative financing models has significantly reshaped the Indian real estate sector. Developers have capitalised on these trends to attract both buyers and investors, leading to a more dynamic and resilient market. As these innovations continue to evolve, the sector is well-positioned for sustained growth and success in the coming years.

