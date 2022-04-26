New Delhi: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Monday (April 25, 2022) slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that bulldozers have bulldozed the constitution and democracy of the country.

Addressing a press conference, Mufti said that everything in Jammu and Kashmir is being put on sale and that in such a situation, "we don’t see elections to be held soon here".

She added that Jammu and Kashmir has been turned into a laboratory and that the political process has been destroyed here.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir are suffering as the bulldozers bulldozed the constitution and democracy," Mehbooba said and added that the affairs of J&K are being run through remote control.

She also stated that the mainstream political parties are being bulldozed.

"We are not being allowed to go anywhere. The leaders are being deprived of their security... The political process has been destroyed completely," the PDP chief said.

Reacting to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent speech at Jammu, where he had said that the youth in J&K will not face what their fathers and grandfathers witnessed, Mehbooba said, “Yes, PM is right in saying that youth here wouldn’t see what their grandfathers and fathers have witnessed as they will be booked under UAPA, harassed by NIA and other agencies, they will be jailed, they will be shifted to Tihar jail, the employment meant for them will be given to people from non-locals, their land will be given to others, contracts for sand, marvel, and others has been given to non-locals.”

She said that the PM is talking about youth, but “I fail to understand who he was referring to, those who are being booked under UAPA, those whose land is being snatched?”

"People here have been pushed to reel under darkness even in the holy month of Ramadan. The government left no stone unturned to push J&K towards darkness. The present power scenario is ample proof," Mufti said.

Live TV