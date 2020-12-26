हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bullet train

Bullet train likely to be operated in phased manner, may run from Ahmedabad to Vapi in first phase

New Delhi: The bullet train in India is likely to be operated in a phased manner and may run from Ahmedabad to Vapi in the first phase.

The dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi may witness the bullet train running in the state of Gujarat on a 325 km track from Ahmedabad to Vapi in the first phase.

As per reports, the bullet train can be run from Vapi to Bandra (Maharashtra) in the second phase.

Bullet Train India 

The Chairman Railway Board told Zee News that more than 80% of the land acquisition has been done in Gujarat. However, the project is being delayed as it is taking time to acquire land in Maharashtra.

According to CRB, there are talks with the Maharashtra Government currently and 80% of land acquisition in Maharashtra is likely to be completed in the next 3-4 months.

The Railway Ministry also informed that if the Maharashtra Government doesn't cooperate, then the bullet train may be run in a phased manner.

Recently, the Embassy of Japan in India had shared some photos of the E5 Series Shinkansen, which will be modified for use as rolling stock of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project.

This is India's first bullet train project, making India the first country to buy Japan's famous 'Shinkansen' bullet-train technology after Taiwan.

The foundation stone of the bullet train running between Ahmedabad-Mumbai was laid by Prime Minister Modi and his then Japnese counterpart Shinzo Abe on September 14, 2017, in Ahmedabad.

Civil contracts worth Rs 32,000 crore for 325 km (of total 508 kms) have been already awarded. The project is expected to get completed by 2024.

 

