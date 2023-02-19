Bumper Vacancies in Assam Rifles; Applications Invited For 616 Tradesman and Technical Posts, Check How To Apply

NEW DELHI: Assam Rifles has invited online applications from Indian men and women for 616 vacant posts of Tradesman and Technical saff. A notification in this regard has been issued by the Office of the Director General, Assam Rifles, Shillong. According to the notification, online applications from the Men and Women candidates eligible for Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2023 for Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ Posts have been invited.

According to the Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 Notification, there are 05 Posts: 1) Rifleman, 2) Havildar, 3) Warrant Officer, 4) Naib Subedar and 5) Riflewoman in different Trades. There are 616 Vacancies to be filled through 02 Stages comprising various criteria notified in the Assam Rifles Notification.

The deadline for the submission of the application form is March 19. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website to apply online at www.assamrifles.gov.in.

Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2023 Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 200 for Group B posts and Rs 100 for Group C posts. The candidates are required to deposit the fee online into SBI Current Account No 37088046712 in favour of HQ DGAR, Recruitment Branch, Shillong- 10.

Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2023: Direct Link -

Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2023: How to Apply

-Visit the official website: www.assamrifles.gov.in

-Click on the apply link

-Fill the application form

-Pay the application fee online

-Upload all the documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

The Directorate General, Assam Rifles shall conduct on 1st May 2023 Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2023 for beginning the Recruitment Process for various Posts under Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ Posts.

Pay Scale under the Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023:

Pay Scale and Other Allowances will be Applicable/Admissible as per the Pay Scale applicable to Assam Rifles Personnel.