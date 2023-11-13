Burnol Moment: Army Chief Naravane Gives Burns To Pakistani Generals On Diwali

New Delhi: One of the primary factors contributing to Pakistan's economic crisis is the pervasive corruption within its system. It appears that officials within the Pakistani government are engaged in a race to achieve the highest levels of corruption, and upon retirement, they often transition to a luxurious lifestyle.

In contrast, retired Indian officers lead modest lives, a practice now admired by Pakistani citizens grappling with the repercussions of their country's economic downturn. Recently on the occasion of Diwali, former Chief of Army Staff, Indian Army, Manoj Narvane posted a picture of his home on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

As soon as the former Army Chief posted the photograph of his new simple residence, Pakistani citizens started reposting it and criticized their Army Generals who were allegedly involved in various scams and corruption in the government. One of the users wrote," a four star general is feeling proud after buying a flat after 50 years of service while a 3 star Pakistani general (Shafaat Shah) has bought a 1.4 million dollar flat in Manhattan and has built a property of 2 million dollar property in London."

As Pakistani citizens criticized their Army generals, Indians were praising the modesty of their Army Chief. Commending the unassuming lifestyle of Indian armed forces personnel, a user wrote- "Thank you for your service and making lives safe for us all. Your home is lovely...", "An Indian Ret Army Gen(X Army Chief) can afford a humble flat after retirement.. Just compare it with Pakistani Generals and Chiefs having Mansions in London, New York.. HATS OFF TO INDIAN ARMY & our Defence forces" wrote another user.