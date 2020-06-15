हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amit Shah

Bury differences, join hands to battle COVID-19 in Delhi: Amit Shah at all-party meet

The meeting was held in the wake of a spurt in novel coronavirus cases in Delhi.

Bury differences, join hands to battle COVID-19 in Delhi: Amit Shah at all-party meet
ANI photo

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked all political parties to bury their differences and join hands in the battle against coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The Union Minister also announced during the meeting that coronavirus testing will be made available to everyone in the national capital.

"United face of all political parties will enhance people's trust and COVID-19 situation in Delhi will be soon normal," he stated.

The meeting was held in the wake of a spurt in novel coronavirus cases in Delhi. While Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain gave a miss to today's all-party meet convened by Amit Shah and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was represented by party MLA Sanjay Singh. Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party and BJP members too attended the meet. 

Shah appealed to the four parties to ask their workers to help in ensuring the ground implementation of the Delhi government's coronavirus guidelines. "These steps will enhance public trust and the COVID-19 situation in Delhi will improve soon. We will have to increase COVID-19 testing in Delhi by adopting new solutions," PTI quoted him stating at the meeting. 

Amit Shah also apprised the leaders of the steps taken to check the coronavirus pandemic and sought their views on the issue, a home ministry official said.

More than 41,000 people in the national capital are infected with coronavirus while 1,300 have lost their lives due to the lethal infection.

